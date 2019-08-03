Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,760 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.88. 3,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $771,308.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,036.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,029,166.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,131.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,976. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

