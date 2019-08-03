Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1,407.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in American International Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in American International Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 292,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in American International Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 67,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 89,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,281. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

