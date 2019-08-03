Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,423,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,127. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

