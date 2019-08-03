Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $79.11. 18,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

