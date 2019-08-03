Sather Financial Group Inc Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 172,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

