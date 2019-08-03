Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $53,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,502. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

