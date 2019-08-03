Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $3.52 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Amgen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,983,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 17.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.41.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.90. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

