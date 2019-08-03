Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.81 ($99.78).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €74.22 ($86.30) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.03.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

