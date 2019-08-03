Sanders Capital LLC Buys 12,200 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS remained flat at $$7.37 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,631. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

