SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $702,993.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,236,697 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

