Safe Haven Trading Down 5.3% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market cap of $2.52 million and $151,138.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.02053658 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000279 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009291 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

