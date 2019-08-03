Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ryanair by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
