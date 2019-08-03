Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ryanair by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.