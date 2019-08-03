RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.08 ($29.16).

Shares of RWE opened at €25.05 ($29.13) on Tuesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.19.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

