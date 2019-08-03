Rupaya (RUPX) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Rupaya has a market cap of $58,155.00 and $210.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,438.20 or 1.88293419 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022532 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

