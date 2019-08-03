RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 5,401,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RPC by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RPC by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of RPC by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

