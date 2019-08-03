Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RDS.B stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 2,458,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,052. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $85.66 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.