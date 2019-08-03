Royal Bank of Canada Trims WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Target Price to $54.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.71.

WCC stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,114. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.73. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $74,091.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,064.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

