Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.