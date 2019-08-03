Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,831,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,916,860. The stock has a market cap of $980.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

