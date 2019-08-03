Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,987,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,911,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,409,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.83. 10,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

