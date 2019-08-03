Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in NMI were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 773,781 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2,203.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,384,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NMI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $13,216,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 11,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.32. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 39.95%. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $114,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $129,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

