Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 291.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 330,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 245,768 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 190,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 250.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the period.

NYSE ETW traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 4,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

