Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

