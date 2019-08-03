Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.44. 1,762,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

