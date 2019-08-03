Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $2,646,864.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,518 shares of company stock worth $25,016,421. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

Shares of ISRG traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

