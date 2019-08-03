Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.71. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 17,871 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $562.84 million and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.53.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.