Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 48,286 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,286 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd comprises 2.4% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

