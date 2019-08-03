Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 466,828 Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,828 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 618,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 480,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 5,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $14.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

