Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the first quarter worth about $225,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 28.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 154,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

Shares of NAZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,209. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.