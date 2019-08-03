Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 54.8% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period.

BYM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,380. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

