Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 109,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

