Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 12,545 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 315,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

