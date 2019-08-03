Robert W. Baird Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $85.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $80.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $2,526,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,659,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,061,924.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $292,630.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,711.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,806 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,198,000 after purchasing an additional 502,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $23,484,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $26,089,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.