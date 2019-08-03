Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330,757 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Robert Half International worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $65,054,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 11.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,804,000 after buying an additional 676,123 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Robert Half International by 32.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 561,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after buying an additional 554,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after buying an additional 450,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 1,283,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.