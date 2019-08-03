Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,553 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $29,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,902,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 296,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $57,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 353,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,528. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

