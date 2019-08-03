Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,830 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Advance Auto Parts worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.17.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,286. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.03 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.