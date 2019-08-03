Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 79,168 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 5,598,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

