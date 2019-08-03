Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 78,657 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,749,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.06.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

