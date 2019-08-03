Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 17,716 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after buying an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,063,000 after buying an additional 1,111,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after buying an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,121,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,660,000 after buying an additional 582,599 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,700,000 after buying an additional 1,241,720 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 15,042,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 177,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 977,542 shares of company stock valued at $19,106,641 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.