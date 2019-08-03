Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 119,972 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,972 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCP were worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,737,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,881,000 after acquiring an additional 591,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,420,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,451,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HCP by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,540,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,320,000 after acquiring an additional 688,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,236,000 after acquiring an additional 821,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCP by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,364,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is 81.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of HCP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

