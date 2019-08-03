Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,092 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of Liberty Property Trust worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 37.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 70.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

