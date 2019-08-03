Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after purchasing an additional 896,051 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,343. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $257.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

