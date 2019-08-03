Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,479.53 ($58.53).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down GBX 153 ($2.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,386.50 ($57.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,768.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,025 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,922.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

