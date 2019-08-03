Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 943,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.23. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.94% and a negative net margin of 111.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dean L. Schorno acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,526.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 780.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.