Rialto Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Rialto token can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rialto has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rialto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.01406945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00112210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Rialto

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rialto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rialto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.