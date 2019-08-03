Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Exelixis worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 217,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $4,476,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $741,987.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,442 shares of company stock worth $10,079,937. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

