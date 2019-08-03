Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 61,305 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.84 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.