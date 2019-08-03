Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.