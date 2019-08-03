Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:QSR traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,623,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $77.80.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,160,940.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 413.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,854,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,047,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,557,000 after acquiring an additional 852,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $24,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

