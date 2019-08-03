Repme One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,055.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Repme has a total market cap of $80,743.00 and approximately $7,055.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Repme has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. One Repme token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00257012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.01398015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00110256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Repme Profile

Repme was first traded on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official website is repme.io . Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

